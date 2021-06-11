-
Bo Van Pelt finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt's impressive tee shot and birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Van Pelt hits his tee shot to 10 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Van Pelt hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
