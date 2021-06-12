-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 62 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 12 fairways and 9 of 15 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 149th at 6 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoag hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hoag's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoag hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 3 over for the round.
Hoag hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
-
-