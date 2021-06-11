-
Bill Haas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Haas finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Pat Perez, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 205-yard par-3 first, Bill Haas scored a bogey, leaving him at 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
After a 358 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Haas chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Haas had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Haas hit his 131 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 1 under for the round.
