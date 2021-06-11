-
Ben Taylor putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Ben Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
