In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Martin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 131st at 7 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Martin's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Martin's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Martin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

Martin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Martin to 6 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 5 over for the round.