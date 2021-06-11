-
Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.
Hossler hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 366 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hossler had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
