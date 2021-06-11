-
Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Austin Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, Cook had a 336-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 16-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Cook's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Cook chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
Cook hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
