10-over 46 by Arjun Atwal in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Arjun Atwal hit 5 of 7 fairways and 4 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day in 154th at 11 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 435-yard par-4 first, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Atwal reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Atwal's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 6 over for the round.
Atwal tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 47 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Atwal to 8 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Atwal chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 9 over for the round.
Atwal hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Atwal to 10 over for the round.
