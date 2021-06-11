In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Anirban Lahiri took a drop on his first. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Anirban Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lahiri's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Lahiri had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.