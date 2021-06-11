Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Putnam hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's tee shot went 151 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Putnam had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Putnam's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.