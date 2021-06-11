-
Andres Romero finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Andres Romero hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Romero finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Romero chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Romero chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Romero to even-par for the round.
Romero got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Romero to 1 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Romero had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Romero to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Romero hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Romero hit his tee shot 356 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Romero to even for the round.
