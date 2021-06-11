-
Alex Noren putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his round tied for 83rd at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Garrick Higgo and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Alex Noren had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Noren's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
