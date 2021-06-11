-
Adam Schenk comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schenk finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Adam Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Schenk's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at even-par for the round.
After a 356 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
