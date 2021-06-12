-
Aaron Baddeley putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Aaron Baddeley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Baddeley's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 40 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Baddeley hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Baddeley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
