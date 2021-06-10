-
Zack Sucher finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Zack Sucher hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Sucher's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.
Sucher hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sucher hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Sucher had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to even for the round.
