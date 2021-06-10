-
Xinjun Zhang putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xinjun ZHANG makes short birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Xinjun ZHANG makes a 3-foot birdie putt at the par-5 12th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zhang finished his round tied for 128th at 4 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Xinjun Zhang hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.
Zhang hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Zhang hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Zhang to 5 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Zhang hit his tee shot 352 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.
