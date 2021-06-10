-
William McGirt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, William McGirt hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 77th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 4th at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-5 fourth, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.
McGirt had a fantastic chip-in on the 170-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 156 yards to the native area and his second shot went 10 yards to the native area where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
McGirt hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, McGirt's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McGirt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
