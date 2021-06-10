-
Will Gordon putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th Will Gordon hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Will Gordon at even for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 under for the round.
