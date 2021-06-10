-
Strong putting brings Wes Roach a 7-under 64 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wes Roach's impressive chip leads to birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole.
Wes Roach hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roach finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Wes Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wes Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Roach hit his tee shot 337 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Roach sank his approach shot from 105 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Roach to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Roach had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 5 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 6 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Roach chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 7 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Roach hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Roach to 6 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 7 under for the round.
