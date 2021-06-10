-
Vincent Whaley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Whaley had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
