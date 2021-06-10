-
Vaughn Taylor putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Vaughn Taylor had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
