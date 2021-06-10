  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 346-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 346-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.