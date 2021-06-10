-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 346-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Hatton hit his tee shot 346 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.
