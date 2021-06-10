In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyler McCumber hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Erik van Rooyen, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Tyler McCumber's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCumber hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, McCumber's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McCumber's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third McCumber hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.