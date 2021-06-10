-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Will Gordon, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
