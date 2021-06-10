-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood's 25-foot opening birdie putt at the Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 10th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
Fleetwood tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Fleetwood's 89 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
