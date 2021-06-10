Tom Lewis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lewis finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Nick Taylor, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tom Lewis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lewis hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Lewis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Lewis had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Lewis took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putting for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Lewis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lewis's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lewis had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.