Ted Purdy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his day tied for 140th at 6 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Purdy's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Purdy to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Purdy's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Purdy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Purdy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Purdy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Purdy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Purdy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Purdy at 5 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 6 over for the round.