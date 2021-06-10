-
6-over 77 by Ted Potter, Jr. in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 140th at 6 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Potter, Jr.'s 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Potter, Jr. chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On his third stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Potter, Jr. went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 1 over for the round.
