Tain Lee shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tain Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 358 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
