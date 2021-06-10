  • Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im drains an 11-foot putt from the fringe to birdie the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

