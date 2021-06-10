-
Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im birdies from fringe at the Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im drains an 11-foot putt from the fringe to birdie the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 80th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Im got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Im hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Im hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Im to 3 over for the round.
Im hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Im to 4 over for the round.
