7-over 78 by Smylie Kaufman in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Smylie Kaufman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kaufman finished his round tied for 146th at 7 over; Erik van Rooyen and Wes Roach are tied for 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Kaufman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Kaufman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Kaufman hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaufman to even-par for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kaufman hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaufman to 2 under for the round.
Kaufman got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Kaufman took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Kaufman to 3 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Kaufman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaufman to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kaufman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Kaufman to 6 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kaufman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 7 over for the round.
