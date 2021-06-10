-
Shawn Stefani shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Stefani hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Stefani to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Stefani's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stefani had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
