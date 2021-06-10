Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 116th at 3 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under; and Tain Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Chris Baker, Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Danny Lee are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Straka's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Straka had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Straka's 150 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Straka chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Straka at even-par for the round.

At the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Straka's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area, his second shot went 241 yards to the native area, his third shot went 129 yards to the fairway, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Straka's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.