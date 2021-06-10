-
-
Sebastian Cappelen finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sebastian Cappelen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
Cappelen hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cappelen hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Cappelen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Cappelen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cappelen's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cappelen hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
-
-