Sean O'Hair shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 94th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, O'Hair got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, O'Hair hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, O'Hair's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.
