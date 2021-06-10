-
Seamus Power shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Bryson Nimmer, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Power's tee shot went 292 yards to the native area, his second shot went 132 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 59 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Power had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Power hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
