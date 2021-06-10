-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Bryson Nimmer are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
