Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Piercy hit his 74 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 3 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Piercy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Piercy chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Piercy hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.