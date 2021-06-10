  • Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Piercy makes a 13 foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.