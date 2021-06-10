-
Scott Harrington shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
Harrington hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Harrington's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harrington had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
