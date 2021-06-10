-
Scott Brown shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 10th at 2 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 13th, Brown's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Brown chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Brown had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
