Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Satoshi Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Kodaira hit his tee shot 340 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kodaira had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
Kodaira missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kodaira hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
