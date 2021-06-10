-
-
Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Nick Taylor, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Ryder chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Ryder hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
-
-