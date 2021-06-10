-
Ryan Brehm shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 149th at 8 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Brehm to 6 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Brehm's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Brehm had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 8 over for the round.
