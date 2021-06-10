-
Ryan Blaum shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Blaum hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Will Gordon, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Blaum had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Blaum's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Blaum's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blaum hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Blaum chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Blaum hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.
Blaum hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.
