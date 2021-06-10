-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 35th at even par; Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 4th at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Armour's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Armour's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Armour hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
