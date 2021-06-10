-
Russell Knox shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 35th at even par; Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 4th at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third, Knox had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Knox had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
