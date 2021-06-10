-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 114th at 3 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Erik van Rooyen, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
