Roger Sloan shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Roger Sloan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
