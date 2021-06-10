-
Roberto Castro finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Roberto Castro hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Castro finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Castro's 195 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Castro chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Castro to 2 under for the round.
Castro hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Castro got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Castro to even-par for the round.
