Robert Garrigus shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Robert Garrigus hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 10th at 2 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
Garrigus missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.
Garrigus got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Garrigus hit his tee shot 353 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.
Garrigus hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Garrigus's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
